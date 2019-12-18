Iliza Shlesinger To Headline Family Comedy In Works At CBS; Michelle Nader Co-Writing With Her

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development a multi-camera family comedy starring comedian-actress-writer Iliza Shlesinger. The project hails from Shlesinger, Michelle Nader and Warner Bros. TV — where Nader is under a deal — and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Nader and Shlesinger, the Untitled Michelle Nader and Iliza Shlesinger Project centers on Iliza (Shlesinger), who returns home to Austin, Texas, to help her mom and sister run their family business.

Shlesinger, who was raised in Dallas, and Nader executive produce with Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday for Avalon, and Nader’s producing partner Danielle Stokdyk. Warner Bros. TV produces in association with CBS Television Studios.

Nader served as an executive producer/showrunner on the CBS/WBTV comedy 2 Broke Girls. Her other credits include writing for and producing The King of Queens, Kath & Kim and Spin City. Stokdyk, a longtime collaborator of Rob Thomas, previously was an executive producer on WBTVs Veronica Mars and iZombie, as well as Cupid and Party Down, among others.

Nader and Stokdyk‘s projects in development also include comedy Pretty for CBS; an untitled comedy project with Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley for ABC, based on Hensley and Smedley’s #IMomSoHard digital series; and an untitled comedy with Quinta Brunson for HBO Max, which has a put pilot commitment.

Shlesinger’s fifth Netflix special unVeiled premiered on November 19. She recently wrapped production on The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, which has a six-episode order by Netflix, and next will be seen co-starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix movie Wonderland, directed by Peter Berg. Both will premiere on the streamer in 2020. She’s repped by WME and Avalon.