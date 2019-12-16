Iliza Shlesinger Joins ‘Pieces Of A Woman’; Pooch Hall Cast In ‘Cherry’; Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Adds Sheila Atim

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger (Instant Family) has been added to the cast of Kornél Mundruczó-directed indie drama Pieces Of A Woman from Sam Levinson’s Little Lamb Productions, a division of BRON Studios. Based on a script by Kata Wéber, the plot centers on a grieving woman who, when a home birth goes tragically awry, is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband and estranged mother. Little Lamb co-founders Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson will produce with Aaron Ryder. Executive producers are Viktória Petrányi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil. Shlesinger is currently filming her yet to be titled film from a script she wrote, which Kimmy Gatewood is directing. The film is being produced by Han West and Paul Bernon, David Bernon, and Sam Slater of Burn Later Productions. Repped by WME and Avalon, she recently wrapped six episodes of The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show for Netflix which is slated to debut next year.

Ray Donovan actor Pooch Hall has signed on for Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s drama, Cherry, starring Tom Holland. It’s based on the bestselling novel by Nico Walker and follows a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme un-diagnosed PTSD and fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks. The Russos are producing the project with Chris Castaldi and Mike Larocca under their AGBO Films banner, as well as Jonathan Gray and Matthew Rhodes via their company banner, The Hideaway Entertainment. The film reunites Hall with the Russos who directed him in a 2008 pilot for Fox. Hall is also known for his role on the CW and later BET drama series The Game. He is repped by The Rosenzweig Group, APA and attorney Jonathan Shikora.

Actress Sheila Atim (The Feed, Harlots) has joined Halle Berry’s feature directorial debut Bruised, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. It’s about Jackie Justice (played by Berry), a washed-up MMA wrestler who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting. When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world and ultimately fight to become the mother this kid deserves. Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Erica Lee, Linda Gottlieb and Guymon Casady are producing. Atim won the 2018 Laurence Olivier Award for her role as Marianne in Girl from the North Country. Repped by Middleweek Newton Talent Management and Fourward, she also appeared in the pilot for HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel series, which was eventually dropped.