‘For Sama’, ‘Leaving Neverland’, ‘Homecoming’ Among IDA Awards Winners

For Sama, Waad al-Kateab’s striking documentary about the start of the protests against the Assad regime in Syria, won the Best Feature prize at the International Documentary Association’s IDA Awards.

Al-Kateab shot hundreds of hours of footage over a course of the five-year siege that offered an unflinching view of life in war; the twentysomething economics student married one of the last doctors in her hometown of Aleppo, and they had a daughter, Sama, as the city crumbled around her.

Other winners Saturday at a ceremony on the Paramount lot in Los Angeles included HBO’s Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which won for Best Multipart Documentary, and Homecoming, Beyoncé’s Coachella concert film for Netflix.

Netflix won a leading three awards, including Best Director for American Factory co-directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert and Abstract: The Art of Design as Best Episodic Series.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Feature

For Sama (Syria, UK)

PBS Distribution, Channel 4, FRONTLINE

Director-Producer: Waad al-Kateab

Director: Edward Watts

Best Short

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) (Afghanistan, UK, USA)

Lifetime Films, A&E Indiefilms

Director: Carol Dysinger

Producer: Elena Andreicheva

Best Director

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

American Factory (USA)

Netflix

Best Curated Series

Dokumania (Denmark)

Danish Broadcasting Corporation

Executive Producer: Anders Bruus

Best Episodic Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (USA)

Netflix

Executive Producers: Scott Dadich, Morgan Neville, Dave O’Connor, Justin Wilkes and Jon Kamen

Best Multi-Part Documentary

Leaving Neverland (USA)

HBO

Director and Producer: Dan Reed

Executive Producers: Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller

Best Short Form Series

A Moment in Mexico – The New York Times Op-Docs (Mexico, USA)

New York Times

Executive Producer: Kathleen Lingo

Coordinating Producer: Lindsay Crouse

Best Audio Documentary

A Sense of Quietness (UK)

BBC Radio 4

Producer: Eleanor McDowall

Executive Producers: Alan Hall and Rachel Hooper

Best Music Documentary

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (USA)

Netflix

Director and Producer: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Director: Ed Burke

Producers: Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

Brewed in Palestine (USA, Israel, Palestine)

UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

Director and Producer: Emma Schwartz

Best Cinematography

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Neon

Cinematographers: Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

Best Editing

Midnight Family (Mexico, USA)

1091

Editor: Luke Lorentzen

Co-Editor: Paloma López Carrillo

Best Music Score

The Raft (Denmark, Sweden, USA)

Metrograph Pictures

Composer: Hans Appelqvist

Best Writing

The Cave (Denmark, Syria, USA)

National Geographic

Writer: Feras Fayyad

Pare Lorentz Award

WINNER: Honeyland (Macedonia)

Neon

Director: Tamara Kotevska

Director and Producer: Ljubomir Stefanov

Producer: Atanas Georgiev

HONORABLE MENTION: Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (Canada)

Kino Lorber

Director: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky

Producer: Nadia Tavazzani

ABC News VideoSource Award

Mike Wallace is Here

Magnolia Pictures

Director: Avi Belkin

Producers: Rafael Marmor, John Battsek, Peggy Drexler, Avi Belkin and Christopher Leggett