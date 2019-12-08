‘For Sama’, ‘Leaving Neverland’, ‘Homecoming’ Among IDA Awards Winners

Click to Skip Ad
For Sama
PBS Distribution

For Sama, Waad al-Kateab’s striking documentary about the start of the protests against the Assad regime in Syria, won the Best Feature prize at the International Documentary Association’s IDA Awards.

Al-Kateab shot hundreds of hours of footage over a course of the five-year siege that offered an unflinching view of life in war; the twentysomething economics student married one of the last doctors in her hometown of Aleppo, and they had a daughter, Sama, as the city crumbled around her.

Other winners Saturday at a ceremony on the Paramount lot in Los Angeles included HBO’s Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which won for Best Multipart Documentary, and Homecoming, Beyoncé’s Coachella concert film for Netflix.

Netflix won a leading three awards, including Best Director for American Factory co-directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert and Abstract: The Art of Design as Best Episodic Series.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Feature

For Sama (Syria, UK)
PBS Distribution, Channel 4, FRONTLINE
Director-Producer: Waad al-Kateab
Director: Edward Watts

Best Short

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) (Afghanistan, UK, USA)
Lifetime Films, A&E Indiefilms
Director: Carol Dysinger
Producer: Elena Andreicheva

Best Director

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
American Factory (USA)
Netflix

Best Curated Series

Dokumania (Denmark)
Danish Broadcasting Corporation
Executive Producer: Anders Bruus

Best Episodic Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (USA)
Netflix
Executive Producers: Scott Dadich, Morgan Neville, Dave O’Connor, Justin Wilkes and Jon Kamen

Best Multi-Part Documentary

Leaving Neverland (USA)
HBO
Director and Producer: Dan Reed
Executive Producers: Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller

Best Short Form Series

A Moment in Mexico – The New York Times Op-Docs (Mexico, USA)
New York Times
Executive Producer: Kathleen Lingo
Coordinating Producer: Lindsay Crouse

Best Audio Documentary

A Sense of Quietness (UK)
BBC Radio 4
Producer: Eleanor McDowall
Executive Producers: Alan Hall and Rachel Hooper

Best Music Documentary

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (USA)
Netflix
Director and Producer: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Director: Ed Burke
Producers: Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

Brewed in Palestine (USA, Israel, Palestine)
UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism
Director and Producer: Emma Schwartz

Best Cinematography

Honeyland (Macedonia)
Neon
Cinematographers: Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

Best Editing

Midnight Family (Mexico, USA)
1091
Editor: Luke Lorentzen
Co-Editor: Paloma López Carrillo

Best Music Score

The Raft (Denmark, Sweden, USA)
Metrograph Pictures
Composer: Hans Appelqvist

Best Writing

The Cave (Denmark, Syria, USA)
National Geographic
Writer: Feras Fayyad

Pare Lorentz Award

WINNER: Honeyland (Macedonia)
Neon
Director: Tamara Kotevska
Director and Producer: Ljubomir Stefanov
Producer: Atanas Georgiev

HONORABLE MENTION: Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (Canada)
Kino Lorber
Director: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky
Producer: Nadia Tavazzani

ABC News VideoSource Award

Mike Wallace is Here
Magnolia Pictures
Director: Avi Belkin
Producers: Rafael Marmor, John Battsek, Peggy Drexler, Avi Belkin and Christopher Leggett

