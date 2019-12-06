Memorial For ICM Agent Jack Gilardi Set For Monday Night At Paramount Studios

A celebration of the life of Jack Gilardi, an ICM agent for 68 years, will take place this Monday, December 9, at 7:00 PM at Paramount Studios.

Industry friends are welcome to attend, but must RSVP to obtain a drive-on to the Paramount lot. The RSVP email is Gilardimemorial@icmpartners.com.

Gilardi passed away September 19. During his long career, he represented major stars, directors, music artists, and athletes, including Sylvester Stallone, Joe Mantegna, Jerry Lewis, Shirley MacLain, Ann Margaret, Charlton Heston, Frankie Avalon, Walter Hill, Walter Becker, Frankie Valli, Howie Long and Annette Funicello, whom he married and had three children with. The children will speak at the memorial, along with many of the stars that Gilardi represented.

The official invitation is below: