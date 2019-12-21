‘WWE SmackDown’ Tops Friday Ratings; ‘I Love Lucy Christmas’ Most Watched

Fox’s WWE SmackDown maintained its spot as the top-rated program in Friday primetime, topping the competition last night with a 0.7 rating in the adults-18-49 demographic and 2.41 million viewers. The two-hour show was even with its return to the schedule last week, and gave the network the overall victory in the demo.

CBS’ annual I Love Lucy Christmas Special (0.5, 4.89M) was the night’s most-watched show, edging out a repeat of the network’s Friday staple Blue Bloods. CBS won the viewership crown overall.

NBC’s special Global Citizen Prize (0.3, 1.85M) led into (0.5, 3.06M), even with last week and tying Lucy for No. 2 overall in the demo.

On ABC, its Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee special (0.4, 2.53M) gave way to 20/20 (0.4, 2.96M), which was off a tenth for a second consecutive week.

The CW aired repeats.