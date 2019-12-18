Amazon Studios Pacts With Glasstown To Develop TV Series Based On Farah Naz Rishi’s Debut Novel ‘I Hope You Get This Message’

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired TV rights to I Hope You Get This Message, the debut novel from Farah Naz Rishi. Glasstown Entertainment, which has a first-look deal at Amazon and is already turning Lauren Oliver’s novel Panic into a TV series there, is developing the project and will produce.

The project marks the first series to fall under the companies’recent first-look pact.

Rishi is set to adapt the book, which was published in October by HarperCollins. It tells the stirring tale of three teens—Cate, Jesse, and Adeem—who find themselves on a collision course with fate in the aftermath of a message from an alien race granting humans seven remaining days to live. The novel tackles issues of mental illness, faith, queerness and race.

“Farah is an astonishingly talented debut author who brings wit and authenticity to these characters,” Glasstown president of publishing Lexa Hillyer said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Amazon Studios to introduce her voice—and the inspiring story of Cate, Jesse and Adeem—to the small screen.”

Glasstown is an all-female production and development company co-founded by author, creator and screenwriter Oliver, who serves as president of production.

Panic, based on Oliver’s novel and Glasstown’s first TV sale, centers on a small town in America where every year the graduating seniors engage in a competition they believe is their one chance to escape. But this year, the rules have changed — and they must decide how much they are willing to risk in order to get out. It was picked up to series in May and is now in production.