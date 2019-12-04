‘Huge In France’ & ‘The Grinder’ Creators Tapped To Write ‘Mr. Black’ Comedy In The Works At Fox

Huge in France and The Grinder creators Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul have been tapped to write Mr. Black, a single-camera half-hour comedy based on the praised Australian series, which is in the works at Fox. The project hails from original series’ creator Adam Zwar and producer CJZ, Gail Berman and Fox Entertainment-owned SideCar.

Created by Zwar and CJZ based on the Network Ten series, and written by Mogel and Paul, the comedy follows the acid-tongued Mr. Black, a man who has one dying wish: to break up his adult daughter and her boyfriend — whom he happens to live with.

Mogel and Paul executive produce alongside Berman, who executive produces via SideCar which co-produces with Fox Entertainment.

Mogel and Paul recently created and directed every episode of Netflix series Huge in France. The pair previously created and executive produced The Grinder for Fox. They also wrote and directed The D Train, starring Jack Black and James Marsden, which was released in 2015. Prior to that, they co-wrote the 2008 romantic comedy Yes Man for Warner Bros, starring Jim Carrey and Zoey Deschanel. They also co-created and executive produced Allen Gregory for Fox with Jonah Hill. Earlier this fall, they directed the first two episodes of Season 2 of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages for TBS and Broadway Video. They are repped by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham.



Mr. Black premiered on Australia’s Network Ten in May. Created by Zwar and written by Zwar and Amanda Brotchie, the series stars Stephen Curry, Nadine Garner, Sophie Wright, Angela Geraldine Black, Nick Russell and Paul Denny. You can watch a trailer below.

Zwar also co-created the Australian comedy series Squinters, Lowdown and Wilfred.