How To Watch The Impeachment Hearing On TV & Online

The House Judiciary Committee will begin its portion of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump today at 7 a.m. PT, and here is a rundwon of how to watch the proceedings.

“Our first task is to explore the framework put in place to respond to serious allegations of impeachable misconduct like those against President Trump,” said Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the committe’s chariman.

Shutterstock

Deadline will livestream all of the hearings at Deadline.com. Here is how the broadcast networks, their cable news outlets and radio divisions are covering the hearings, along with the likes of PBS and C-SPAN.

ABC

ABC News’ special report on the hearings will begin at 7 a.m. PT on ABC, with Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos and World News Tonight’s David Muir among the on-air talent.

Related Story Donald Trump's "Misconduct Is Overwhelming", Impeachment Report Says; Reads Like "Basement Blogger", Proclaims White House

ABC News also will have coverage on ABCNews.com and offer uninterrupted streaming of the entire hearing on ABC News Live. That digital outlet also will carry pre- and postshows, the first starting at 6:30 a.m. PT. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, also will provide full coverage. Over on ABC News Radio, the coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky. It will provide four one-minute status reports each hour as well.

CBS

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS News’ coverage of the hearing.

CBSN, its streaming news service, will provide all-day coverage for more than 20 digital platforms starting at 6 a.m. PT. Additional live coverage will be provided on CBS News Radio, CBSNews.com and all CBS News platforms. CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature extensive coverage and digital content on the impeachment proceedings.

Starting at 7:20 a.m. PT, CBS News Radio will air special reports at :20, :31, and :50 past the hour throughout the entire duration of the hearing and in the hours following the conclusion of the day’s events.

Fox News

Fox News Channel’s special coverage will begin at 7 a.m. during America’s Newsroom and continue throughout the day. Bret Baier (Special Report) and Chris Wallace (Fox News Sunday) will lead FNC’s coverage from Washington, D.C., and Martha MacCallum (The Story) handling the duties from New York.

Senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitanowill offer constitutional expertise and legal commentary throughout the day alongside FNC contributors Ken Starr, who was Independent Counsel for the Clinton investigaton, and former Assistant United States Attorney Andrew McCarthy

FNC also will offer a simulcast of the network’s coverage to all Fox affiliates nationwide beginning at 7 a.m. PT.

NBC

NBC News will broadcast a special report of the opening of the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing starting at 7 a.m. PT. Lester Holt will anchor from New York, joined by Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Geoff Bennett and Hallie Jackson in Washington, D.C., along with Kristen Welker and Richard Engel in London.

PBS

PBS NewsHour begins its coverage of the hearings at 7 a.m. PT, anchored by anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. NewsHour correspondents Lisa Desjardins, Yamiche Alcindor and Nick Schifrin will be among the contributors.

Guests include Frank Bowman, one of 19 lawyers who submitted testimony on the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” to House Judiciary Committee during the Clinton impeachment, and Sol Wisenberg, who was Deputy Independent Counsel in the Whitewater/Lewinsky investigation and was selected by Kenneth Starr to conduct grand jury questioning of President Clinton.

PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms are providing gavel-to-gavel coverage of the hearings.

C-SPAN

Gavel-to-gavel coverage of the House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry hearing begins at 7 a.m. PT on C-SPAN3, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org. All will offer full, uninterrupted and unfiltered coverage of the proceedings.

Social Media, SVOD, Etc.

The hearing also will be available via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, with streaming also available on such subscription video sites as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. SiriusXM Satellite Radio also will have coverage, as will the Westwood One Radio Network.