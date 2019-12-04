‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas!’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘The Resident’ Rebounds, ‘The Flash’ Ticks Up

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has again proven that after all these years, people still tune in to see the Grinch’s heart grow from three sizes too small. The animated classic aired on NBC on Tuesday and topped the night with a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, while scoring 5.3 million viewers.

It was one of a handful of holiday specials on the night that got some eyes, including How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (0.9, 3.87M) on NBC and a country-fied lineup at ABC of Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special (0.8, 6.29M) and the two-hour CMA Country Christmas (0.7, 5.08M).

The remainder of NBC’s night included The Voice (1.0, 6.39M), which aired an hour later and took a tiny dip from last week and last night. The network’s crafty reality competition Making It (0.5, 2.66M) held steady with its Season 2 premiere on Monday, which had come back lower.

NBC won the night overall in the demo, while CBS took total viewers despite its all-repeat lineup.

Over at Fox, The Resident (0.8, 4.24M) ticked up to recover from last week’s hit, while its musical drama Empire (0.7, 2.55M) also gained.

As for the CW’s comic book block, The Flash (0.5, 1.33M) gained speed as it received a one-tenth boost from last week, while his superhero bro Arrow (0.3, 830,000) held steady.