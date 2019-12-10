Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Deutschland 83’ Commissioner Philipp Steffens Exits Germany’s RTL As Network Brings Together Linear & Digital Drama Teams

Got A Tip? Tip Us

House Democrats Unveil Two Articles Of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democratic committee chairs unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress.

Before a row of four American flags in the Rayburn Room at the Capitol, the Democrats announced the next steps in the impeachment process, which was launched in September with an inquiry into President Donald Trump’s effort to get the president of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

“We must be clear: No one, not even the president, is above the law,” said House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

He said the Judiciary Committee would meet later this week to take up the articles.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad