House Democrats Preparing Two Impeachment Articles Against President Donald Trump

House Democrats plan to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the Associated Press and other news outlets reported on Monday.

One article will be for abuse of power and the other article will be for obstruction of Congress, the AP said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) and House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) will announce the next steps in the impeachment inquiry at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

‘This is not a happy day. I don’t get any glee at this. But I think we’re doing what we have to do. We’re doing what the Constitution mandates that we do,” Engel said after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats.

The meeting took place after a marathon House Judiciary Committee hearing where the evidence for impeachment was laid about by House lawyers. Republicans repeatedly called the process a “sham,” and dismissed the impeachment effort as a predetermined outcome that started shortly after Trump took office.

If the House adopts the impeachment articles, Trump will be the third president to be impeached. The Senate then would hold a trial, and if 2/3 of the senators vote to convict, Trump will be removed from office.

“The president clearly put his own personal political interests ahead of the national interest in an attempt to persuade a foreign leader to interfere in the American presidential election and leveraged taxpayer funds that had been appropriated by Congress to accomplish that objective,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said on MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

There is the possibility that more articles of impeachment could be brought against Trump. Speculation is that the House Judiciary Committee would vote on the articles as early as this week, and that impeachment would be brought to the floor before the Christmas break.

Another question is whether the articles will center on allegations that Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden, or whether they also would encompass some of the findings in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.