‘Homecoming’: Joan Cusack & Mary Holland To Recur In Season 2 Of Amazon Series

Joan Cusack (In & Out) and Mary Holland (Veep) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Amazon’s psychological thriller drama series Homecoming, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

Homecoming‘s second season will deviate from the popular Gimlet Media’s podcast which Season 1 was based on and will introduce new characters.

Cusack will portray Francine Bunda, an Army officer with an unconventional approach to the job. Holland will play Wendy, an ambitious executive in Geist’s R&D department.

Created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, Homecoming is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP. The season is directed and executive produced by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, executive produced by Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as Mr. Robot executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg; Kyle Alvarez; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Julia Roberts will also serve as executive producer through her production company Red Om Films.

Cusack, Oscar-nominated for Working Girl and In & Out, most recently voiced the role of Mrs. Krum in Klaus and reprised the role of Jesse in Toy Story 4. On television, she received an Emmy award for outstanding guest actress for her portrayal of Sheila Jackson on Shameless. She also appeared in the final episode of The Office and most recently recurred in A Series of Unfortunate Events. She’s repped by WME.

Holland will next be seen in the Comedy Central series Robbie set to premiere in 2020. She also recently wrapped the feature Golden Arm opposite Betsy Sodaro and the Sony/Tristar feature Happiest Season that she co-wrote with Clea Duvall will go into production early next year. She previously starred as one of the leads in Starz’s series Blunt Talk, and also had a heavily recurring role in HBO’s Emmy-winning series Veep. Holland is repped by Atlas Artists, ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.