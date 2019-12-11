New ‘Home Alone’ Movie At Disney+ Sets Leads: ‘Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney

Disney+ is moving forward with its fresh take on Home Alone, the hit 20th Century Fox franchise that now is owned by Disney after its takeover of Fox. Deadline has confirmed that Archie Yates, currently onscreen in a supporting role in Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit, has been cast alongside Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney in the film, which is set to begin shooting early next year in Canada.

Dan Mazer, whose directing credits include Dirty Grandpa and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America?, is helming, with the script by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidel. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producers of the pic, which marks the first for the Fox team aimed at Disney’s just-launched streaming service.

News of a Home Alone project was first floated in August by Disney’s Bob Iger during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. He called out Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen as Fox library franchises that would see new life on Disney+.

The plot is unclear on the new Home Alone; at the time, Iger said only that the new movies will be “reimagined” for “a new generation.”