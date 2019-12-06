Hollywood’s Guilds And Academies Urging Members to Take Anita Hill-Led Commission’s Survey

Hollywood’s guilds and the film and TV academies are asking members to take part a survey of gender and racial bias being conducted for the Anita Hill-led Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace.

As first reported in Deadline, the survey is seeking to gauge the extent of harassment, bias and abuse in the workplace. The commission says it’s a “call to action,” and is asking for “everyone who has ever worked or sought work in entertainment to participate.”

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, noting that the Academy has supported the commission since its inception two years ago in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, sent an email blast to all Academy members on Wednesday encouraging them to take part in the survey.

“As you may have read,” they said, linking Deadline’s latest article about the survey, “the Hollywood Commission launched the first-ever survey about workplace culture in the entertainment industry. This survey will gather critical data anonymously that will be used to assist the Hollywood Commission in developing programs that address harassment and discrimination.

“The more people who take it – actors, directors, producers, writers, musicians, singers, dancers, crafts people, hair and makeup artists, costume designers, technicians, drivers, assistants, agents, publicists, executives – the more effective it will be. You do not need to have experienced discrimination, bias or harassment to participate in the survey.”

The commission says its goal in conducting this first-of-its-kind survey, which is completely anonymous and untraceable, is to gather data that will be used to develop policies that encourage diversity and inclusion while preventing bias and harassment.

The WGA West sent a similar email blast to its members today, asking them to “Please take the Hollywood Commission survey.”

“The Hollywood Commission, chaired by Anita Hill, has launched the first-ever survey about workplace culture in the larger entertainment industry,” the guild said. “The Commission has requested our help in getting the survey out to Guild members. This survey will gather critical data anonymously that will be used to assist the Hollywood Commission in developing programs that address harassment and discrimination.

“Every single person that has worked or tried to work in the entertainment business should take it – including those whose experiences have been positive. The survey should take about 15 minutes and is anonymous.”

SAG-AFTRA and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences sent similar alert to its members.

“The Commission is seeking input from SAG-AFTRA members as well as other industry stakeholders through a survey,” wrote Gabrielle Carteris, the union’s president, who also serves as a delegate on the Commission. “Please join me in participating in this survey regarding workplace culture in the entertainment industry. Your input will provide critical data anonymously to assist in developing programs that address harassment and discrimination within our industry.”

Click here to take the survey.