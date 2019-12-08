‘Hollywood Superman’ Christopher Dennis Remembered As “Superhero” Who Can Now “Fly Much Higher”

Friends, family, and fellow Hollywood Boulevard costumed characters said goodbye to Christopher Dennis Saturday during his funeral in Los Angeles at Old North Church Forest Lawn.

The actor — known as “Hollywood Superman” for donning a Man of Steel costume over more than two decades and entertaining fans along the Walk of Fame — was remembered as a “superhero” who can now “fly much higher.”

A guest who attended described the service to Deadline as a “beautiful” sendoff.

Dennis’ favorite song, “Somewhere in Time” by John Barry, played as the funeral got underway. Among the speakers were his wife, Bonnie Finkenthal-Dennis, and actor-comedian Paul Rodriguez, who was not listed on the program.

Rodriguez first met Dennis when the struggling actor was performing at Hollywood’s Christ the King Catholic Church fundraiser organized by Catholic Laughs stand-up comedy night to assist the homeless.

Also attending the service were Dennis’ father, William Ross Dennis of Corning, Ohio; his sister Jennifer LeAnn Dennis-Comparan of Corona, California; his friends from Hollywood Boulevard; and people from the Center Homeless Mission at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hollywood.

Longtime actor Franco Nero, who was unable to attend because he is in Europe, made a video tribute that was played during the service.

“Now you no longer need the cape and the superpowers of superman to fly up in the sky,” Nero said. “Now you can fly much higher than him because instead of the cape you have the loving hand of God.”

Nero starred with Dennis in director Vladislav Kozlov’s 2015 short film The Kid. Kozlov arranged the funeral with donations from an anonymous benefactor, who paid for the entire service. Friends and fans donated additional funds to a GoFundMe campaign to cover any remaining expenses. After the service, Dennis was buried in his Superman costume, per his final wishes.

Dennis died on November 2, 2019, at age 52. He was a fixture along the Walk of Fame for more than 25 years, posing for pictures with tourists who milled about the crowded sidewalk outside the Hollywood & Highland center. He also appeared several times on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and was the subject of a docuseries on his life titled The Kid: Adventures of Hollywood Superman.

He was homeless, off and on for years, and had reportedly struggled with substance abuse.