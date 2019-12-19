Hollywood Reacts To Impeachment With Satisfaction, Avoids Glee In Early Statements

Hollywood reacted this evening to the impeachment of President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives as one might expect of his most implacable foe.

But not all of the reactions were joyous. So far, some have noted that it’s a solemn occasion and a day which Americans should not celebrate.

Many celebrities were eagerly following the televised hearings and reacted swiftly to the final news. Here are some of the early reactions. We’ll add more as they come in:

Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2019

I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019