Hollywood Hills Tours May Be Restricted If New Regulations Are Imposed

Seeing the homes and stars in the Hollywood Hills may become more difficult for tourists if new rules are implemented by the Los Angeles City Council.

The council’s Transportation Committee has been studying ways to regulate the commercial vehicles, which some contend clog roads that are deemed unsafe.

Under proposed new rules created by the committee, tour buses and vans would be banned from driving through roads marked as unsafe by the Department of Transportation.

“My No. 1 goal is public safety for the neighborhoods and the residents who live in the hills, but also for the tourists and the passengers of these vans,” said Councilman David Ryu, who represents some hillside areas where tour vans frequently visit. “It’s really dangerous up there.”

Ryu introduced the rules to the council, and claims that he urged state lawmakers to allow municipalities to regulate the van industry, rather than making it a statewide issue. That resulted in tourists wearing headphones to hear information from their tour guides, rather than hearing information over loudspeakers.

The city council will consider the Transportation Committee suggestions in the new year.