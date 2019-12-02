Hollywood And Fans Pay Tribute To ‘Will & Grace’s Shelley Morrison

Soon after news of the death of Will & Grace star Shelley Morrison was made, there was an outpour of condolences and tributes from her co-stars from the NBC sitcom, members of the TV community in Hollywood as well as fans.

One fan wrote “RIP to a lady who put in 52 years (!) of TV work and always did the job and then some” while another said, “Shelley Morrison was the unsung hero of Will & Grace.” However, it was the reactions of the Will & Grace family that were emotional.

When Megan Mullally, who played Karen Walker to Morrison’s Rosario, heard of the news she tweeted: “Just got a bulletin on my phone that Shelley Morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed.”

“Oh, Shelley… what a loss,” tweeted her co-star Debra Messing. “Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family.”

Erick McCormack and Sean Hayes also sent out their tributes via social media and show composer Scott Icenogle wrote, “So sad to hear of this news. Shelley Morrison was a beloved member of the “Will & Grace” family. She will be sorely missed.”

Others who posted tributes included George Takei, Elizabeth Perkins and Adina Porter. Read them below.

