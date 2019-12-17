HGTV Extends ‘Property Brothers’ Stars Deal Through 2022; Renews ‘Forever Home’ & ‘Brother Vs Brother’

HGTV has extended its multi-year talent deal with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott through 2022. Under the pact, the twin brothers, best known for the Emmy-nominated series Property Brothers, received renewals for Property Brothers: Forever Home as well as competition series Brother vs. Brother. Through their Scott Brothers Entertainment production company, the brothers also will develop exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the network’s programming and creative teams.

Drew Scott, a realtor, and Jonathan Scott, a contractor, have become household names as the stars of HGTV’s popular Property Brothers series in which they do a complete makeover and overhaul a house to suit a family’s needs and wishes.

“Drew and Jonathan are multi-talented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms—linear and digital,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them. It’s why we’ve ordered 40 more episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home and six new episodes of Brother vs. Brother and why we have several new projects in development with them.”

“HGTV is a great partner that’s very open to exploring new content development approaches and has a collaborative, dynamic creative process,” said Drew. “Our relationship with HGTV is special because of our many successes together, and we want to keep that going for a long time to come,” added Jonathan.