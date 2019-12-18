Herman Boone Dies: ‘Remember The Titans’ Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington Was 84

Former T.C. Williams High School coach Herman Boone, who led one of Virginia’s first integrated football teams to a championship memorialized in the film Rememberthe Titans, has died. He was 84.

Boone’s Alexandria, Virginia team went 13-0 in 1971, becoming state champions and national championship runners-up. He was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 Disney film. Boone was the team’s coach until 1979.

“It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971,” the school said on Wednesday.

Washington won a Black Reel Award for Best Actor in 2001 for the Boone role and also was named Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at that year’s NAACP Image Awards.

Bill Yoast, the football coach whose personality was portrayed by Will Patton in Remember The Titans, died in May at 94. He coached at Francis C. Hammond High School, an all-white school, before integration in the city high schools of Alexandria in 1971. He became defensive coach and assistant to head coach Boone, who is black.

The relationship between the two men was the focus of the Disney film.

Boone’s survivors include his wife. Funeral arrangements are pending.