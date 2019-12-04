Berlin Film Festival To Fete Helen Mirren With Honorary Golden Bear & Homage

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will honor Oscar-winner Helen Mirren with an honorary Golden Bear and homage.

The award ceremony on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Berlinale Palast will include a screening of Mirren-starrer The Queen.

“Helen Mirren is a strong personality whose powerful portrayals are always impressive. She surprises us time and again with her interpretation of complex characters – whether it’s Chris in Calendar Girls or Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, her portrayals are a paradigm of strong women, and it is our great pleasure to award her the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement,” said Mariette Rissenbeek, Executive Director of the Berlinale.

Among Mirren’s many accolades are the 2007 Academy Award for Best Actress and Golden Globe for her performance in The Queen, while her stage work has garnered prizes including the Olivier Award, Tony Award and Drama Desk Awards.

After working mainly in theatre, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Mirren’s first major film role was in Michael Powell’s 1969 comedy Age Of Consent. She subsequently made her mark in 1980’s The Long Good Friday, playing the assertive girlfriend of a top gangster. Her portrayal of Georgina in Peter Greenaway’s The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989) was also well-received. Among other noted roles are Robert Altman’s 2001 Gosford Park, Calendar Girls, the TV series Prime Suspect, The Last Station, Woman in Gold, Eye In The Sky and The Leisure Seeker.

The Homage films:

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, UK / France / Netherlands 1989, director: Peter Greenaway

The Good Liar, USA 2019, director: Bill Condon

The Last Station, Germany / UK / Russia 2009, director: Michael Hoffmann

The Long Good Friday, UK 1980, director: John Mackenzie

The Queen, UK / France / Italy 2006, director: Stephen Frears