‘He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe’: Netflix And Mattel Return To Greyskull For CG Series

Netflix and Mattel Television are producing He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, an original CG animated adventure series that will reimagine the popular Reagan Era toy-based franchise with a fresh take on its fantasy heroes.

The CG animation undertaking will be a brand companion for Netflix’s previously announced Mattel partnership on the 2D anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation from filmmaker Kevin Smith.

The logline: “On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?”

The series is being produced by Mattel Television with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers. The series was developed for television by Rob David.

Emmy-winning producer and designer Jeff Matsuda (The Batman, TMNT) and Susan Corbin (Voltron) will also produce. Bryan Q Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) will serve as story editor on the series. Animation services are being provided by House of Cool and CGCG (Trollhunters).

Fred Soulie, Mattel’s Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development, said the series will strive for a contemporary appeal that also satisfies longtime fans of the sword-and-sorcery exploits of characters such as Extendar, Man-At-Arms, Gwilor, Battle Cat and Roboto.

“Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base,” Soulie said. “The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.”

Mattel’s reboot of the classic Masters of the Universe franchise also includes a comic book series by DC Comics, an upcoming feature film, and a reimagining of the 1980s toyline that hits retail shelves in Fall 2020.

Mattel and Netflix released a poster to promote the upcoming CG animated series…