HBO Max Will Celebrate The 2020 Season With Holiday Reality Series ‘12 Dates Of Christmas’

To paraphrase one S. Claus: Ho-ho-HBO Max. The WarnerMedia streaming service will celebrate its first holiday season next year with , an unscripted dating series that follows a cast of singles on a quest for love in a winter wonderland.

Set to premiere in 2020, the series from Objective Media Group America will follow the men and women as they step into a real-life romantic comedy full of cozy sweaters, fireside cuddles and mistletoe kisses — all arranged to help these souls find that special someone just in time for the holidays.

Shutterstock

Your yule logline: The subjects’ romantic journey begins at a picturesque Christmas castle, where the prospective couples will enjoy festive holiday traditions such as ice skating, sleigh rides and hot toddies after a fun day in the snow. Like all great rom-coms, their path to love won’t be easy: Filled with unexpected twists and turns, the singles ultimately will choose a special someone to take home for the holidays, with the hope of a perfect Christmas ending.

“The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships, and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow?” said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP Original Non-fiction and Kids Programming. “Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle: true love.”

Added Objective Media Group EVP Jilly Pearce: “12 Dates of Christmas is inspired by our love of Christmas rom-coms past and present. It’s a romantic, fun and feel-good dating show with a difference and has the perfect home with HBO Max.”

HBO Max launches in May, and a premiere date for 12 Dates of Christmas is TBD.