Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Greta Thunberg Documentary Set At Hulu, Chronicling Climate Activist’s Global Rise

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hulu Sets Greta Thunberg Documentary Chronicling Teenage Climate Activist's Global Rise

Read the full story

HBO Max Will Celebrate The 2020 Season With Holiday Reality Series ‘12 Dates Of Christmas’

HBO Max
Presley Ann/WarnerMedia

To paraphrase one S. Claus: Ho-ho-HBO Max. The WarnerMedia streaming service will celebrate its first holiday season next year with 12 Dates of Christmas, an unscripted dating series that follows a cast of singles on a quest for love in a winter wonderland.

Set to premiere in 2020, the series from Objective Media Group America will follow the men and women as they step into a real-life romantic comedy full of cozy sweaters, fireside cuddles and mistletoe kisses — all arranged to help these souls find that special someone just in time for the holidays.

Shutterstock

Your yule logline: The subjects’ romantic journey begins at a picturesque Christmas castle, where the prospective couples will enjoy festive holiday traditions such as ice skating, sleigh rides and hot toddies after a fun day in the snow. Like all great rom-coms, their path to love won’t be easy: Filled with unexpected twists and turns, the singles ultimately will choose a special someone to take home for the holidays, with the hope of a perfect Christmas ending.

“The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships, and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow?” said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP Original Non-fiction and Kids Programming. “Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle: true love.”

Added Objective Media Group EVP Jilly Pearce: “12 Dates of Christmas is inspired by our love of Christmas rom-coms past and present. It’s a romantic, fun and feel-good dating show with a difference and has the perfect home with HBO Max.”

HBO Max launches in May, and a premiere date for 12 Dates of Christmas is TBD.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad