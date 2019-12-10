HBO Max Developing Comedy ‘1% Happy’ From ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’s Dani Fernandez & ‘The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has ordered a script for 1% Happy, a single camera comedy from Ralph Breaks the Internet star Dani Fernandez and The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr.

The comedy will star Fernandez, who broke through as a YouTube celebrity, and she will also exec produce alongside Wood via his South Park and Princeton Productions banner.

1% Happy centers around a woman who, after a particularly dark period in her life, is forced to move back in with her estranged father and attend weekly group therapy with a class of oddballs. Showing the funny and relatable sides of Clinical Depression, the series challenges both the stigma of mental illness and the United States healthcare system itself.

Wood Jr. has been on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since 2015 as a correspondent, and in 2017, he was named the host of Comedy Central’s storytelling series This is Not Happening. His first Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special Father Figure premiered in 2017 followed by his second special, Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You in January 2019.

Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt, and Tim Honigman will also exec produce through Mainstay Entertainment, which is currently producing a reimagining of The Boondocks at HBO Max with writer/creator Aaron McGruder and is also producing the Roy Wood Jr. pilot Jefferson County: Probation for Comedy Central.

It is the latest comedy development for the streamer; last month it handed a pilot order to single-camera comedy crime pilot Gumshoe, from writers Aaron Brownstein & Simon Ganz, The Kids Are Alright director Randall Einhorn and Conan O’Brien’s Conaco and has given a put pilot commitment to single-camera millennial workplace comedy from Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Michelle Nader (2 Broke Girls); and Warner Bros. TV. Earlier this week, the WarnerMedia backed service picked up Generation to series, created by Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz and exec produced by Lena Dunham.

Fernandez is repped by CAA and Molly Hurwitz of Zero Gravity Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, while Wood is repped by WME, Mainstay Entertainment, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.