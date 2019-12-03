HBO Max Greenlights Comedy Specials With Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo And Ari Shah

HBO Max is set to bring the funny as the forthcoming streaming service has greenlighted four new one-hour comedy specials with The Last O.G. star Tracy Morgan, Search Party‘s John Early, as well as up-and-coming stand-ups, Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah.

“We are incredibly proud to showcase this expansive range of comedic talent on HBO MAX,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming, comedy and animation, HBO Max. “From legends to newcomers, this impressive slate of specials will complement the library of premium stand-up specials that HBO has become known for.”

Multi-Emmy nominee Morgan returned to television in 2018 with the The Last O.G. on TBS. His most recent special, Staying Alive debuted on Netflix and he recently announced his 2020 comedy tour, No Disrespect. He will executive produce this special for HBO Max.

In addition to his role on TBS series Search Party, Early had sold out runs of his live show, John Early: Now More Than Ever, in New York and Los Angeles. This will mark Early’s first one-hour television special which will showcase his talent in stand-up, characters, and cover song performances. The special is executive produced by Early and A24.

Matafeo’s show Horndog won Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2018. In addition to her first comedy special, Matafeo will also work with HBO Max on Starstruck, a new comedy series she wrote and created. Starstruck and the stand-up special are produced by Avalon Television and executive produced by Matafeo, Rob Aslett, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner.

Rounding out the quartet of comedy is Shah, a double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee for Best Comedy Show in 2017 and 2018. He has had sold-out runs in London’s West End, as well as successful UK and international tours, including runs at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He is currently on tour with his new stand-up show Dots. Produced by Avalon Television, Shah will executive produce his first stand-up comedy special alongside Rob Aslett, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner.

The four comedy specials add to HBO Max’s growing stand-up slate. HBO Max recently announced a partnership with Conan O’Brien and Team Coco to bring stand-up specials to the streamer, with O’Brien hosting two specials that feature short sets from multiple up-and-coming comics; he’ll also curate hour-long sets from three comedians. In addition to those five specials, HBO Max has purchased the rights to a one-hour special from comedian James Veitch, also produced by Team Coco.