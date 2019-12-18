HBO Max Buys Drama ‘The Beach’ From ‘Life Sentence’ Creators

HBO Max has put in development The Beach, a one-hour drama based on New York Times bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz’s book Beach Lane, from Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith and their In Good Company productions, Legacies creator/executive producer Julie Plec, Alloy Entertainment, Everheart Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Cardillo and Keith are under a deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Cardillo and Keith, The Beach follows three local teens who work in the Hamptons’ lavish estates, exclusive beach clubs, and breath-taking boats over one magical summer as their lives and hearts become increasingly intertwined with wealthy families who swoop in from the city for the summer season.

Julie Plec Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Cardillo and Keith executive produce for In Good Company, along with Plec for My So-Called Company, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo for Alloy Entertainment and Jenna Dewan for Everheart Productions. Jean Song co-produces for Everheart. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

The Beach is Cardillo and Keith’s second broadcast sale this cycle. They also have one-hour drama Love Me, executive produced by Brownstone’s Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman set at ABC, which was the duo’s first sale under their new WBTV overall deal. They have sold four other broadcast projects with the studio over the past five years, two of which went to series, Significant Mother (2015) and Life Sentence (2018), both on The CW. Cardillo and Keith also worked together as co-eps on the second season of Netflix/WBTV’s Fuller House. Cardillo and Keith have also written solo features in the romantic comedy genre. Cardillo’s Isn’t It Romantic was released on Valentine’s Day 2019 and has grossed 48 million domestic with a worldwide release on Netflix.

Cardillo and Keith have been collaborating since the mid-2000s when they met in acting class at Warner Loughlin Studios. They won the New York Television Festival in 2013 with spec script We’re Not Your Parents.