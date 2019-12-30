Hasbro Closes $3.8 Billion Entertainment One Buy; Who’ll Spearhead Film & Live Action TV?

Hasbro has completed its acquisition of Entertainment One, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately £2.9 billion, or $3.8 billion in U.S. dollars. The announcement was made by Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer. Deal was made last summer.

Hasbro's Goldner

In the new executive configuration, Darren Throop, president and chief executive officer of eOne, will report to Goldner. In addition, eOne’s Olivier Dumont, president, family & brands, Steve Bertram, president, film & television, and Chris Taylor, global president, music, will also be joining Hasbro, reporting to Throop.

Watch for a prominent role to be played in the fused entities by Bertram, who joined eOne from DreamWorks Animation in 2014, where he led new business development and operations for Jeffrey Katzenberg. Bertram previously served posts at DreamWorks, Paramount and Relativity Media. As Bertram continues to head eOne’s film and television businesses as president, sources said he will add oversight of Hasbro’s key brands across film and live-action television. That includes existing and new distribution partnerships like the one with Paramount, where Hasbro has the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. Latter’s spinoff, Snake Eyes, has completed production, with Robert Schwentke directing and Henry Golding playing the title character.

On the completion of the acquisition, Goldner said: “We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition. “Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our Company.”