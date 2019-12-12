Click to Skip Ad
Hasbro Unveils Baby Yoda Toy Figures Just In Time…For Spring

Hasbro

Hasbro’s Baby Yoda toy figures will be ready in time for the holidays – Easter maybe, Memorial Day likely.

The toy maker unveiled its Cabbage Patch-anticipated line of four Baby Yoda figure styles today, offering kids (and keep-the-cellophane adult collectors) the opportunity to preorder the cuteness for an expected spring 2020 arrival.

Baby Yoda – given name The Child – quickly became the new Zhu Zhu Pet when the character made its debut on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

“We’ve been so enamored with the conversation and fan reaction surrounding The Mandalorian’s The Child,” Samantha Lomow, president of Hasbro’s Entertainment Brands, said in a statement, “and we know Star Wars fans around the world will be thrilled to see this beloved character incorporated into the Hasbro Star Wars collection of products.”

The new toy line-up includes the Hasbro Black Series high-quality collectible (comes with a small bone broth cup, ball toy and Sorgan frog) $9.99; a talking plush Child, $25; a 6.5 inch figure for $20; a Bounty Collection including six different figures for $8 each.

Here’s what might be in the mail when the flowers bloom next spring:

Child Black Series
6.5 Inch Figure Hasbro
Child Talking Plush Hasbro
2.2 Bounty Figures Hasbro
