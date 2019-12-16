Harvey Weinstein Claims He Was A Pioneer In Making Films For And By Women; Says “My Work Has Been Forgotten”

Harvey Weinstein said a lot of things in a recent interview with the New York Post — and a lot of what he said won’t sit well with many people.

After over 80 women have accused him of sexual assault, misconduct and/or harassment, the disgraced film producer has come forward to admit that he feels sorry for himself and claims that he has done a lot for women when it comes to filmmaking.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago,” he told The Post. “I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”

In the interview, he said he feels like a “forgotten man” after the allegations flooded Hollywood and started the Time’s Up era. He said, “It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.’”

The Post interviewed the alleged sex offender after he underwent spinal surgery at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. This was from a back injury from an accident in August. He didn’t speak specifically about the allegations against him but insisted that he wants New York to “recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become.”

The news comes after lawyers of his accusers called a tentative $25 million agreement “appalling”. In addition, ABC’s Nightline aired a segment last week featuring Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno, who maintained that anything her client did was consensual. In response, 21 women who came forward and claimed they were victims of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct issued a group statement as “Silence Breakers” saying that “This is far from the truth”

Weinstein, who will face trial in January on several sex-crime charges, including rape, had his bail increased Wednesday to $5 million cash from $1 million due to dozens of alleged violations of his electronic monitoring agreement.