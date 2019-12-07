Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Is “Moment Of Reckoning,” Ashley Judd & Rose McGowan Declare

A group of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims has issued a statement condemning remarks made by his attorney Friday night on ABC’s Nightline.

Weinstein appeared in a Manhattan court Friday for a bail hearing. Prosecutors sought to have his bail increased to $5 million from its current $1 million, arguing he violated his terms by allegedly tampering with an ankle monitor. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to allegations of rape and sexual assault. He’s scheduled for a follow-up hearing on Wednesday.

The ongoing legal battle appears to be taking a toll on Weinstein’s health. He looked haggard upon exiting the court house and had to be supported by two aides to make it into a waiting vehicle.

That night, ABC’s Nightline aired a segment featuring Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno , who maintained that anything her client did was consensual.

In response, 21 women who came forward and claimed they were victims of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct issued a statement as a joint group of “ Silence Breakers ,” a term dating to 2017. The high-profile signatories included Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Lauren Sivan and Rosanna Arquette.

“They, Harvey Weinstein and his advisers, believe he has done nothing wrong and that he deserves to be welcomed back into society. This is far from the truth,” the statement said.

“The segment displayed to a national audience the same dismissive, manipulative tactics Harvey implemented to silence the voices of so many women for decades and helped create an environment that allowed him to leverage his power to strategically dismantle their reputations and careers.

“We believe the evidence against Harvey presented in the trial next month will be a moment of reckoning and he will be held accountable for his crimes. We continue to stand together to support those who have been victimized, and empower others to speak their truth.”

In addition to Judd, Sivan, McGowan and Arquette, the Silence Breakers signing the note included Caitlin Dulany, Dawn Dunning, Dominique Huett, Erika Rosenbaum, Jasmine Lobe, Jessica Barth, Katherine Kendall, Larissa Gomes, Louise Godbold, Louisette Geiss, Lucia Evans, Lysette Anthony, Paula Williams, Rowena Chiu, Sarah Ann Masse, Tara Subkoff and Zoe Brock