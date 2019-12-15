Hallmark Channel At Center Of Storm Over Ad Featuring Lesbian Brides Kissing

Hallmark Channel is facing criticism on multiple fronts over an advertisement featuring a lesbian couple on their wedding day.

The ad is for Zola, a wedding planning and registry company, and shows two women exchanging vows and later kissing to celebrate their nuptials.

Conservative group, One Million Moms, took aim at Hallmark for airing the ad, which it said was not “family friendly.” The group launched a petition earlier this week, pressing the cable network to pull the commercial and other LGBTQ content.

“Recently, One Million Moms received concerns about Hallmark airing a commercial from Zola.com in which two lesbians are shown kissing at the end of their wedding ceremony,” the group said on its website. “Parents need to know they could now come face-to-face with the LGBT agenda when they sit down to watch the Hallmark Channel.”

Hallmark bowed to the group’s complaints and stopped airing the ad, saying it violated the cable network’s policies. In a statement issued to The New York Times, a spokesperson for Hallmark said the public display of affection violated the cable channel’s standards.

“The decision not to air overt public displays of affection in our sponsored advertisement, regardless of the participants, is in line with our current policy, which includes not featuring political advertisements, offensive language, R-rated movie content and many other categories,” the spokesperson said.

Critics counter another Zola advertisement featuring a heterosexual couple showing affection was not rejected.

Meanwhile, Zola stated that its same-sex commercial was intended to be inclusive, and the company vowed to continue to feature “all kinds” of coupes in its advertising.

“We stand behind this commercial 150%,” Zola said in a statement. “We want all couples to feel welcomed and celebrated and we will always feature all kinds of love in our marketing.”

The controversy appeared to be gaining momentum Saturday evening as the hashtag #BoycottHallmark trended on Twitter.

Among those calling for a boycott of the channel was Andy Lassner, executive producer of Ellen.

“I stand with all my #LGBTQ brothers and sister today and always. Silence is complicity. #boycotthallmark,” he tweeted.

The back-and-forth comes as fans flock to Hallmark for its slate of holiday programming. Among the movies airing on the network this holiday season is Holiday Date featuring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen, which premieres tonight.