Halle Berry MMA Feature ‘Bruised’: Shamier Anderson & Adan Canto Step Into Ring For Oscar Winner’s Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Destroyer and TIFF Rising Star Shamier Anderson and Designated Survivor actor Adan Canto are heading into the MMA arena for Halle Berry’s feature directorial debut Bruised, Deadline has learned.

The pic written by Michelle Rosenfarb, follows a washed-up MMA wrestler, Jackie Justice, (played by Berry) who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting. When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother this kid deserves.

Anderson will play the owner of the female mixed martial arts league that Jackie Justice participates in. Canto plays Berry’s MMA manager and boyfriend.

Canto’s credits include the acclaimed Netflix series Narcos, ABC’s Blood And Oil, Fox’s The Following. On the film side, he co-starred as The Sunspot in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Days Of Future Past. He recently wrote, directed and produced his first short The Shot, starring Theo Rossi.

In September, the Toronto International Film Festival recognized and honored Anderson as a 2019 TIFF Rising Star. He currently co-stars as twins Anton and Dario in the 3rd Season of Amazon’s Goliath opposite Billy Bob Thornton. Anderson recently completed filming AMC’s For Life, which is a six-part anthology drama series about the intersection of love and science. The show takes place 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – giving people a way to find their soulmate. Each of the six episodes features a different cast and explores an entirely new story based on the discovery. Anderson also wrapped filming the Netflix movie Awake opposite Gina Rodriguez and Stowaway with Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette. His past credits include Destroyer with Nicole Kidman, the Focus Features Jesse Owen movie Race and the upcoming Drake Doremus’ movie Endings, Beginnings starring Shailene Woodley.

Additionally, Anderson and his brother Stephan James are co-founders of B.L.A.C.K which is an acronym for Building A Legacy In Acting Cinema and Knowledge. B.L.A.C.K’s initiative is to mentor the younger generation of filmmakers and to change lives through the arts. The foundation is Toronto based and annually hosts The B.L.A.C.K Ball during the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Lightbox.

Anderson is represented by CAA, Oscars Abrams Zimel + Associates Inc., and Mosaic. Canto is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Miloknay Weiner.

Bruised is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Erica Lee, Linda Gottlieb, and Guymond Casady.