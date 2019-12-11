Greta Thunberg Named Time Magazine Person Of The Year As Bob Iger & Lizzo Heralded

Climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg has been named Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year, while Disney CEO Bob Iger and pop star Lizzo have also been feted.

16-year old Thunberg, who addressed the United Nations Climate Change conference in 2018 and this year helped organize multi-city climate protests, heralded the teens work to save the planet.

Time

“For decades, researchers and activists have struggled to get world leaders to take the climate threat seriously. But this year, an unlikely teenager somehow got the world’s attention,” it noted. “The politics of climate action are as entrenched and complex as the phenomenon itself, and Thunberg has no magic solution. But she has succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change. She has offered a moral clarion call to those who are willing to act, and hurled shame on those who are not.”

Iger was named Business Person of the Year, helped by the Hollywood’s studio Disney+ launch, the release of his memoir and the company’s box-office success, ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Not since somebody figured out that you could attach two black plastic disks to a skull cap and make everyone look like Mickey Mouse has a pair of ears sent such a buzz through a media executive,” Time said.

Meanwhile, Lizzo was named Entertainer of the Year, breaking through with songs such as Good As Hell and Juice and the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team was named as Athletes of the Year.