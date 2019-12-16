Greta Thunberg Documentary Set At Hulu, Chronicling Climate Activist’s Global Rise

EXCLUSIVE: Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is the subject of Greta (working title), an original documentary, which will premiere on Hulu in 2020. The documentary is produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig via B-Reel Films and directed by Nathan Grossman.

In August of 2018, Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. Greta, a quiet Swedish girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world famous activist.

The team behind Greta (wt) has been following Thunberg from her early school strike in Stockholm all the way to parliaments and massive international protests, documenting her mission to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis. According to sources, Hulu had come on board the project awhile back and had been involved behind the scenes while deals were being made.

The 16-year-old Thunberg was recently named Time Person of the Year, the youngest individual to get the recognition. She became a household name in the US during her tour of North America this past fall. She attended rallies, met with world leaders and spoke at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City. Her UN speech, in which she criticized world leaders for their inaction on the climate crisis, got international attention, and her interactions with US President Donald Trump went viral. She recently made another big splash at the international scene with her appearance at the COP25 Climate Change conference.

Thunberg has been getting messages of support from Michelle Obama and has been embraced by Hollywood, with celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio and Woody Harrelson among her army of fans. As her popularity continues to grow, Thunberg was featured in Saturday Night Live‘s Cold Open this past weekend, portrayed by the show’s star Kate McKinnon.

The young activist has received numerous honors and awards, including a fellowship of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, as well as a nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Greta (wt) joins Hulu’s roster of original documentaries focused on culturally relevant stories about the human experience, including award-winning Minding The Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth and Hillary.