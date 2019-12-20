‘Green Eggs And Ham’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Green Eggs and Ham will be back for another go-round. Netflix has renewed the critically acclaimed animated series for a second season. Titled Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving, season 2 will feature ten half-hour episodes of hand-drawn 2D animation, produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

In The Second Serving, Sam and Guy’s adventures continue in a new season that takes them around the globe and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict.

The series is created by Jared Stern. Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Stern, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman executive produce. Helen Kalafatic produces.

First published in 1960, Green Eggs and Ham, written using 50 words, follows an unnamed protagonist followed around by the chirpy Sam-I-Am who is pestering him to try green eggs and ham.

The first season was three years in the making following the 2015 series order, and at the time was expected to be the highest-end, most expensive animated program ever produced for television. Green Eggs and Ham just received a PGA Award nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program and also is nominated for an Annie award for Best Editorial – TV Media for its “Mouse” episode.

Green Eggs and Ham is currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.