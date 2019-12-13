Gravitas Ventures Acquires Emily Ting’s SXSW Comedy ‘Go Back To China’

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired the worldwide rights to Emily Ting’s second directorial feature Go Back to China starring Anna Akana. The film will have a limited theatrical release and will be available on VOD starting March 6, 2020.

The semi-autobiographical film made its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year. The story follows Sasha Li (Akana), a spoiled rich girl who after blowing through most of her trust fund, is forced by her father to go back to China and work for the family toy business. What begins simply as a way to regain financial support soon develops into a life-altering journey of self-discovery, as she learns the business from the ground up and reconnects with her estranged family in the process.

Go Back to China serves up a heartfelt story of cultural identity, family relationships, privilege and an honest look at the human cost of things that are made in China.

“I had an amazing time partnering up with Gravitas on my first film Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, and I am ecstatic to be working with them again to bring this extremely personal film to audiences worldwide,” said Ting.

The film also stars veteran Hong Kong actor Richard Ng, Lynn Chen and Kelly Hu. Ting produced the film alongside Sophia Shek, and Frederick Thornton. Lowell Shapiro and Mike Dill serve as Executive Producers.

The distribution deal for Go Back to China was negotiated by Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas, and Eric Sloss of Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.