Goya Awards: Amenabar’s ‘While At War’, Almodovar’s ‘Pain And Glory’ Lead Nominations

Nominations were unveiled this morning for the 2020 Goya Awards, Spain’s primary awards show for film.

Leading the way is Alejandro Amenábar’s historical drama While At War, which follows revered author Miguel de Unamuno as he decides to publicly support the Spanish coup of July 1936, eventually heading to Franco’s palace to ask for clemency. The pic premiered at Toronto and also played San Sebastian.

While At War scored 17 nominations, including best film, director, screenplay and five acting nominations.

Following closely behind was Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain And Glory with 16 nominations including best film, director and acting noms for its leads Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz. The pic played in competition at Cannes this year and has since grossed $35m globally.

Alongside those two frontrunners, drama The Endless Touch, which premiered at San Sebastian film festival this year, picked up 15 nominations, including a nod for best film and best director for its trio of helmers Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, and Jose Mari Goenaga.

Also up for best film are Benito Zambrano’s Outdoor and Oliver Laxe’s What Burns. Laxe is also nominated for best director.

The quartet of titles nominated for best European film are Ali Abbasi’s Border, Ladj Ly’s Les Miserables, Celine Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, and Danny Boyle’s Yesterday.

The 2020 Goyas will take place on January 25 in Malaga. Last year’s awards saw basketball comedy Champions take home the best film prize.