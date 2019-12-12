Google Unveils Its Most Popular Searches Of 2019, With Disney+, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ And ‘Game Of Thrones’ Topping Lists

The top trending searches of the year have been announced by Google., which provides an annual look at what we’re all looking for in the world.

From Jussie Smollett to Billy Porter to Disney+, people were eager to know more. Surprisingly, some of the year’s biggest controversies weren’t No. 1 in their categories, but there were no surprises when it came to the most popular film (Avengers: Endgame) and television show (Game of Thrones).

The most searched-for Baby Name? You guessed it, Baby Yoda. Which might make for some interesting moments when roll-call is sounded in kindergarten in 2024.

The top searches of the year skewed heavily toward the entertainment side. Disney+ led the parade, as its November launch sparked a ton of curiosity as to what would be available on the platform (including, of course, Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, as we learned). The tragic death of Jessie actor Cameron Boyce at age 20 was second on the list, with Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle’s shooting death third. Fourth was Hurricane Dorian, the September storm that reached Category 5 levels and destroyed the Bahamas while threatening the Florida coast (and, President Trump claimed, Alabama). The antics of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown came in fifth, as the now-suspended receiver blew through three teams in 2019, ultimately getting suspended while an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct is being conducted. Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry was sixth. He died unexpected on March 4, but appeared in Riverdale and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood after his death.