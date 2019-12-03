Google Founders Larry Page And Sergey Brin Exit Alphabet Exec Suite, Hand CEO Reins To Google’s Sundar Pichai

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, have left their executive roles at its parent company, Alphabet. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will become CEO of Alphabet while remaining chief at Google.

Page had been CEO of Alphabet and Brin had been president. They will continue to be involved in the tech giant as shareholders and board members.

Google in many ways has defined the modern digital marketplace. While it has amassed tremendous wealth and resources, it faces significant challenges in the form of regulatory scrutiny of its advertising business and the business practices of YouTube, which it acquired in 2006.

John Hennessy, chairman of Alphabet’s board, said it is “impossible to overstate Larry and Sergey’s contributions over the past 21 years. I’m grateful that they will continue their involvement on the board.”

Pichai said he is “excited about Alphabet and its long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Larry and Sergey in our new roles. Thanks to them, we have a timeless mission, enduring values, and a culture of collaboration and exploration. It’s a strong foundation on which we will continue to build.”

In a blog post, Page and Brin reflected on the dramatic evolution of Google since it was founded in 1998.

“We are deeply humbled to have seen a small research project develop into a source of knowledge and empowerment for billions – a bet we made as two Stanford students that led to a multitude of other technology bets,” they wrote. “We could not have imagined, back in 1998 when we moved our servers from a dorm room to a garage, the journey that would follow.”