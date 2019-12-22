Google’s Sundar Pichai Scores Huge Pay Increase With Promotion To Alphabet CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is getting a big salary bump with his expanded role as CEO of Alphabet.

According to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Pichai will receive a $2 million salary, plus a $240 million stock package that’s set to take effect in 2020. The stock will be granted over three years and is tied to performance targets.

In 2018, Pichai earned $1.9 million.

His pay increase comes after Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down earlier this month as heads of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Page had been CEO of Alphabet and Brin was president. They will continue to be involved in the tech giant as shareholders and board members.