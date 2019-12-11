‘Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik’ Renewed For Season 2 By Comedy Central

Click to Skip Ad
Credit: Lisa Rose

Comedy Central has picked up an eight-episode second season of comedic interview show Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik for premiere in 2020.

“Anthony has a knack for wit and irony in the flow of conversation, which makes him a hilarious and great interviewer,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content at the cable net. “It’ll be a treat to see him continue to push boundaries with an all-new lineup of comedian friends.”

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik premiered in September with each episode featuring an interview with one of Anthony’s famous friends as they discuss all things comedy. In its first season, Jeselnik sat down with Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade for the scoop on their careers, influences and other inside comedy shoptalk.

“I love making this show and look forward to continuing Comedy Central’s unprecedented winning streak through 2020,” said Jeselnik.

Good Talk is part of Comedy Central’s multiplatform development deal with the comedian, which includes The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project podcast, currently in its second season. They also collaborated for two seasons of The Jeselnik Offensive and his 2013 stand-up special, Caligula.

Jeselnik, Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady are executive producers of Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, with Rady also serving as showrunner.

