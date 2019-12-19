‘Good Omens’: BBC Sets Premiere Date Nine Months After Drama Dropped On Amazon

Good Omens has finally been handed a premiere date by the BBC. Nine months after the drama was released on Amazon, BBC Two will broadcast the six-part season on January 15, 2020.

Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s eponymous book, the original plan was for Good Omens to land on the BBC this year, but it has been pushed back for reasons that are not entirely clear.

The drama stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos.

Produced by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Blank Corporation and Narrativia, Gaiman, Douglas Mackinnon, Chris Sussman, Simon Winstone and Rob Wilkins serve as executive producers.

Described as equal parts humor and horror, fantasy and drama, Good Omens takes place in the modern day when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.