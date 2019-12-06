Golden Globes: Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning & Susan Kelechi Watson Will Unveil Nominations Monday

Tim Allen (Last Man Standing), Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) will be up with the sun Monday to read the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards.

The trio will be joined by Globes Ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman of dick clark productions for the 5 a.m. PT announcement.

Deadline will livestream the reveal, then post the full noms list and have news and reactions afterward. The announcement also will stream on the Globes’ Facebook page and at GoldenGlobes.com.

Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globes for a fifth time — and the first since 2016. The hardware from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be handed out Sunday, January 5, at the Beverly Hilton. NBC will air the three-hour ceremony live coast-to-coast, starting at 5 p.m. PT. The show will be produced by dick clark productions.

