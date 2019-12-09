Golden Globes Scorecard: Noms By Film, Distributor, Series And Network

Netflix ran away with the most Golden Globe nominations Monday as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled nominees for its 77th awards. The streamer dominated with 34 total noms across film and TV — a perfect 17 apiece.

Key noms included four Best Picture hopefuls in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story (a film-best six overall), Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (five) and Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes (four) in the Drama category, as well as Dolemite Is My Name (two) in the Comedy/Musical category.

Sony Pictures Releasing was second among film distributors with eight noms, spread among Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (five), Little Women (two) and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (one).

On the TV side, Netflix’s 17 noms topped a list that was followed closely by HBO with 15. Two other streamers, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, were next with five apiece. No broadcast networks made the cut today.

As for the streamers, Amazon had eight total noms in film (for The Report, Les Miserables and Late Night) and TV (Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Apple TV+ jumped onto the scene with three noms for one of its first original series, The Morning Show.

Here’s the full breakdown.

FILM

Nominations by Film

Marriage Story – 6

The Irishman – 5

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – 5

Joker – 4

The Two Popes – 4

1917 – 3

Knives Out – 3

Parasite – 3

Rocketman – 3

Bombshell – 2

Dolemite Is My Name – 2

The Farewell – 2

Frozen 2 – 2

Harriet – 2

Jojo Rabbit – 2

The Lion King – 2

Little Women – 2

Pain and Glory – 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – 1

Booksmart – 1

Cats – 1

Ford v Ferrari – 1

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – 1

Hustlers – 1

Judy – 1

Late Night – 1

Les Misérables – 1

Missing Link – 1

Motherless Brooklyn – 1

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – 1

The Report – 1

Richard Jewell – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

Where’d You Go, Bernadette – 1

Nominations by Distributor

Netflix – 17

Sony Pictures Releasing – 8

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – 6

Warner Bros – 6

Lionsgate – 5

Universal – 5

Neon 4

Amazon Studios – 3

Paramount – 3

United Artists Releasing – 3

A24 – 2

Focus Features – 2

Fox Searchlight – 2

Sony Pictures Classics – 2

LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions – 1

STXfilms – 1

TELEVISION

Nominations by Series

Chernobyl – 4

The Crown – 4

Unbelievable – 4

Barry – 3

Big Little Lies – 3

Fleabag – 3

Fosse/Verdon – 3

The Kominsky Method – 3

The Morning Show – 3

Succession – 3

The Act – 2

Catch-22 – 2

Killing Eve – 2

The Loudest Voice – 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 2

The Politician – 2

Catherine the Great – 1

Dead to Me – 1

Game of Thrones – 1

Living with Yourself – 1

Mr. Robot – 1

On Becoming a God in Central Florida – 1

Pose – 1

Ramy – 1

Russian Doll – 1

The Spy – 1

Nominations by Network

Netflix – 17

HBO – 15

Hulu – 5

Prime Video – 5

FX Networks – 4

Apple TV+ – 3

Showtime – 3

BBC America – 2

USA Network – 1