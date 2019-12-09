Golden Globes’ Female Director Shutout Stokes Ire

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes, has taken heat this morning for the lack of female directors among its movie category nominees.

Female directors missed out entirely in the Best Director category on the film side in nominations for the event’s 77th edition, despite a strong pool of potential nominees including The Farewell director Lulu Wang, Little Women director Greta Gerwig (a Critics’ Choice nominee), Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, Honey Boy‘s Alma Har’el (both up for Spirit Awards), Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas, Clemency’s Chinonye Chukwu, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood filmmaker Marielle Heller and Booksmart helmer Olivia Wilde.

Women were also absent from the Best Screenwriter lineup, while films directed by women made the cut in the Foreign Language category: Wang’s The Farewell and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

In 70 years, the HFPA has recorded fewer than 10 nominations for a female filmmaker in the Director category. The Oscars are no better, with only five women nominated. Barbra Streisand is the only female to win the Globes’ Best Director award, in 1984 for Yentl.

This year, the Globes’ Best Director noms were Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). All five had films nominated for Best Picture.

Reaction to the all-male list has been trending on social media today, Har’el among them as a leading voice, with the Honey Boy helmer saying the HFPA doesn’t “care about women or new voices.”

In a series of tweets she also said, “I was on the inside for the first time this year. These are not our people and they do not represent us. Do not look for justice in the awards system. We are building a new world.”

Dr. Stacy Smith, founder and director of USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and a leader of Time’s Up, also weighed in on the male-dominated category.

“For the first time this year, we have seen an increase in hiring of female directors—somewhere between 12% and 14% of the top 100 films this year will have been directed by women,” she told Deadline. “The lack of nominated female directors reflects that the image of a female director, as held by the HFPA, seems to still exclude women from being considered as artists worthy of critical acclaim or awards recognition.”

She agreed with Har’el sentiments, adding, “Our cultural institutions need to be held to account when their decision-making does not reflect the world we live in or the changes we have seen in the wider entertainment industry.”

Said Time’s Up COO Rebecca Goldman today: “This year, there have been twice as many women-led features than ever, with more films by female directors on the way. And yet, as today’s nominations show, women – and especially women of color – continue to be pushed to the sidelines by a system that holds women back, onscreen and off. The omission of women isn’t just a Golden Globes problem – it is an industry-wide crisis, and it’s unacceptable.”

On a positive note for gender diversity, Joker and The Irishman producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff became, by our reckoning, the first female producer to be nominated for two movies in the same year, a feat she could potentially replicate at the Oscars.

“I’m pretty blown away by that,” the producer told Deadline. “I’m thrilled, humbled and proud.”

Koskoff said the lack of women directors among the nominees was “disappointing,” and that she hopes “love is shown” to female directors and screenwriters as the movie awards season pushes on.

We’ve reached out to the HFPA for comment.