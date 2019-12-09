Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: ‘Game Of Thrones.’, Women Directors, Robert De Niro, Host Ricky Gervais, ‘Watchmen’s Regina King & ‘When They See Us’

The noms were unveiled this morning for the latest Ricky Gervais hosted boozy shindig & some big names in Hollywood were definitely burned

One day perhaps the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will join the 21st century and realize they don’t need to announce the Golden Globes nominations before dawn anymore. However, that’s not today as Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, a giggling Tim Allen and HFPA chief Lorenzo Soria veiled in the early AM who and what is in the running for the 77th annual Globes on January 5 next year.

Still one of the most unwieldy and well lubricated of awards ceremonies, the NBC broadcasted 2020 Globes see the return of Ricky Gervais as host for the fourth and he’s says last time. It should be note that the After Life star has said that before, but maybe he really means it after getting snubbed in the nominations today.

In that vein, once again Sacha Baron Cohen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Killing Eve, received nominations this chilly L.A. morning, as did the apparently last season of Amazon’s Emmy winning Fleabag and the first season of the star studded The Morning Show on AppleTV+. On the big screen, so to speak, the Martin Scorsese directed The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, the bloody blockbuster The Joker, The Two Popes and the Elton John biopic Rocketman are among those heading to the Beverly Hilton for the party next month.

They will not be joined by the likes of HBO’s Veep, The Irishman’s Robert De Niro nor Netflix’s Emmy winning They See Us from director Ava DuVernay. In that vein, with seemingly accelerated awards seasons due to the early Oscars, here are some of the biggest snubs by the notoriously fickle HFPA.

Game of Thrones – Yes, Kit Harington scored a best actor in a drama series nod this morning but otherwise the HBO blockbuster was roasted like King’s Landing by the Globes for its final season. After five Best Drama nominations and more over the eight-season run of the David Benoit and D.B. Weiss EP’s series, winter truly came today to cap off a last season full of controversy.

Female Film Directors – The Globes has long had a problem with women behind the camera with less than 10 nominations in over seven decades for a female for best director. And today, proved that problem hasn’t gotten any better. You’ll see Tom Hanks rightfully in the running for the Mister Rogers pic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, but not Marielle Heller. Also, Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, The Farewell’s Lulu Wang and Hustlers Lorene Scafaria didn’t make the Boys Club this year either.

Robert De Niro – Young De Niro, middle aged De Niro, and very old De Niro is all over The Irishman. Yet for all the nominations tossed at Martin Scorsese’s very long epic of the American underworld, nadda besides a producing nom for the man who holds it all together as assassin and labor heavy Frank Sheeran. Bob, the HFPA were distinctly not talking to you this year.

Ricky Gervais – The HFPA and NBC convinced The Office co-creator to come back and turn up the heat on Hollywood as Globes host again, but they couldn’t find it in themselves to give him some love for the much acclaimed After Life, which is back for a second season on Netflix next year

VEEP – The multiple Emmy winning Julia Louis-Dreyfus led political satire has long had a complicated, to put it mildly, relationship with the members of the HFPA. Yet, something almost reeks of voter fraud to leave the final season of the HBO series out completely as happened today.

The Politician – After a critical drubbing, it was a true surprise to see Ryan Murphy’s first glossy effort under his big bucks Netflix’s deal do well this morning with two series nods and some praise for star Ben Platt.

Noah Baumbach – The HFPA soundly divorced the Marriage Story director this morning, even as the Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson break up film topped the feature nominations.

Regina King – The Oscar and Emmy winner is kicking ass as Sister Night on HBO’s Watchmen, but neither she nor the Damon Lindelof series based off Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons iconic comic series landed a single punch today

When They See Us – The HFPA had a real blind spot when it came to the Ava DuVernay helmed Emmy winning miniseries about the horrible rape and attack on a female jogger in Central Park in 1989 and the terrible miscarriage of justice that five young men were pummeled with back in the early 1990s.

Euphoria – The Globes were not high on HBO’s Zendaya led hardcore coming of age drama, clearly.