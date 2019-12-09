Golden Globes Nominations: ‘The Crown’s New Cast Helps Netflix Show To Record Nominations Haul

Netflix’s new-look third season of The Crown has been rewarded with a record haul of Golden Globes nominations.

The lavish Left Bank Pictures-produced drama about the British royal family received four nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday, beating its first and second season, which received three and two nominations respectively.

Leading the charge was The Crown’s new cast. Olivia Colman, in the central role of Queen Elizabeth II, was nominated for best actress in a TV drama. Her predecessor Claire Foy won the same prize back in 2017.

Tobias Menzies’ portrayal of Prince Philip earned him recognition in the best actor in a TV drama category, while Helena Bonham Carter was nominated for best supporting actress in a TV series for her turn as Princess Margaret. There was no room, however, for newcomers Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty who played Prince Charles and Princess Anne respectively.

The Crown will also be up for best TV drama when the Golden Globes take place on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Like Foy, The Crown won this prize in 2017.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie told Deadline: “We’re incredibly grateful that in such a rich year for British talent The Crown has been recognized. To see the new cast resonate with audiences and critics around the world has been an absolute thrill. We’re delighted for Olivia, Tobias and Helena but also for the entire production team who have worked so hard to make the series — we’re very proud of every member of the cast and crew.”

The four nominations mean it is tied with Sky and HBO series Chernobyl and Netflix’s Unbelievable in the TV leaderboard with four nominations apiece. Recognition of The Crown and Chernobyl marked a British invasion, with 15 nominations in total for UK-made shows and stars, which was up from nine this year.