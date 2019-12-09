Nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards are being announced Monday morning via a livestream that is set to begin at 5 AM PT. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson will help Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria unveil nominees for this year in 25 categories celebrating the best in film and TV.

The event will kick off with the first list of nominees revealed around 5:04 AM PT before a short break, with the remainder of the categories unveiled beginning at 5:15 AM in a simulcast on NBC’s Today.

NBC will air the Golden Globes, which returns Ricky Gervais as host for a fifth time, live on January 5, 2020 from the Beverly Hilton.

Check out the livestream above.