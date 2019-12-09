Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Deadline’s The Contenders New York Arrivals: Quentin Tarantino, Greta Gerwig, Wesley Snipes & More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Golden Globe Award Nominations - The Complete List

Read the full story

Golden Globes Nominations Livestream – Watch

Nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards are being announced Monday morning via a livestream that is set to begin at 5 AM PT. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson will help Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria unveil nominees for this year in 25 categories celebrating the best in film and TV.

The event will kick off with the first list of nominees revealed around 5:04 AM PT before a short break, with the remainder of the categories unveiled beginning at 5:15 AM in a simulcast on NBC’s Today.

NBC will air the Golden Globes, which returns Ricky Gervais as host for a fifth time, live on January 5, 2020 from the Beverly Hilton.

Check out the livestream above.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad