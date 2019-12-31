Golden Globe Awards 2020: The Party List

All those Hollywood New Year’s Eve parties might as well keep the lights on, as they will be followed closely by the annual shindigs surrounding the 77th Golden Globe Awards. NBC will air them live Sunday, January 5 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at the Beverly Hilton, with Ricky Gervais returning to host. The ceremony will be followed by a slew of post-show parties from film and TV companies and agencies scattered throughout the hotel and beyond.
Here is a listing of the major events leading up to and immediately after the show, which launches a wild January awards-season schedule (you might want to save one of those bottles of champagne for later).
All events are invite-only unless noted; all times PT.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
“Gold Meets Golden” Globes Brunch Event
9:45 AM, Virginia Robinson Gardens & Estate, Beverly Hills
BAFTA/LA Awards Season Tea Party
12:30 PM, Four Seasons, Beverly Hills
American Cinematheque’s Golden Globe Foreign-Language Nominees Series – Directors
1 PM, The Egyptian, Hollywood
Showtime Golden Globe Nominee Party
7 PM, Sunset Tower, Los Angeles
Lionsgate Honors Nominees “Bombshell” And “Knives Out”
8 PM, Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood
Vanity Fair and Amazon Pre-Party
8 PM, San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood
SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
The HFPA’s Golden Globes Viewing & After-Party
2:30 PM (viewing party), 8 PM (after-party), Wilshire Garden at the Beverly Hilton
Disney Post-Show Celebration
8:30 PM, Disney Terrace, Beverly Hilton roof deck
WarnerMedia/HBO Post-Awards Party
8:30 PM, Circa 55, Beverly Hilton
Amazon Studios After-Party
Stardust Penthouse, Beverly Hilton, following ceremony
Netflix After-Party
Following ceremony, 9900 Wilshire (in Robinson-May Lot adjacent to Beverly Hilton)
NBCUniversal After-Party
Following ceremony, Jean-Georges Restaurant, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
Warner Bros/InStyle After-Party
Following ceremony, Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton
CAA After-Party
Following ceremony, Sunset Tower Hotel, Los Angeles
UTA Nominees After-Party
Following ceremony, La Dolce Vita, Beverly Hills
WME Nominees After-Party
9 PM, Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood
Fox After-Party
Details TBA
