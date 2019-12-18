‘Glow’ Star Ellen Wong Joins ‘Best Sellers’ Opposite Michael Caine & Aubrey Plaza

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Wong has joined the Michael Caine-Aubrey Plaza comedy Best Sellers Ellen

The pic follows Caine as a has-been author on a wild book tour with his young editor, Plaza as she’s trying to save her father’s boutique publishing house. Caine’s miserable and sharp-witted author just wants to live out his days in peace with a bottle of scotch, a cigar and his orange Tabby cat, but Plaza’s hopeful editor pulls him out of his reclusion. Wong will play the role of Rachel Spence.

Wong broke out in Universal’s Edgar Wright cult pic Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World as Knives Chow and is renowned for playing femme wrestler Jenny Chey in the Netflix Emmy-winning and Golden Globe nominated comedy series Glow . A Scarborough, Ontario, Canada native, Wong’s first role was on the award winning television series This Is Wonderland. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Premier Artists’ Management.

Best Sellers is based on Anthony Grieco’s original screenplay, which won a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting award, and will be an official Canada-UK co-production. Pic reps the feature directorial debut of Lina Roessler. Arielle Elwes (Braid), Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler), Petr Jákl (xXx, Ghoul, Medieval) and Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner, Wind River) on the UK side and Jonathan Vanger (Wishing Tree Productions: Miss Sloane) and Pierre Even (Item 7: War Witch, The Hummingbird Project) on the Canadian side are producing. EPs include Martin Barab, Jere Hausfater and Mark Damon. Adam Goldworm is also an EP on the pic. Foresight Unlimited is handling foreign sales, while Elwes will handle the domestic sale.